Storm chances ramping up late Friday afternoon through Saturday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are looking at a strong storm system heading toward Texas over the next 24 to 48 hours. Tonight, may bring an isolated shower with lows in the upper 60s. Most of Friday looks mostly cloudy and quiet with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday evening into Friday night, storm chances will be ramping up in a hurry. At first Friday evening, storms will be scattered. As we approach 10pm and beyond, a line of thunderstorms will be moving into Central Texas from the west. Some of these storms could be strong too severe with heavy rain. Strong winds and an isolated tornado threat will be possible west of a Hamilton to Lampasas line. This should transition to more of a gusty wind threat as it approaches I-35 and moves into the eastern part of the area early Saturday morning. 1-2 inches of rain looks likely, with isolated 3+ inch totals possible. Rain is expected to taper off Saturday morning, but we may see more scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon as the upper low moves over the region.

This system should pass east of the area by Sunday. That will bring clearing conditions with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A stronger cold front should arrive by the middle of next week. This will bring our first real taste of extended autumn weather through Halloween.