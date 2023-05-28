Storm chances for Memorial Day

25 WEATHER — It has been a pretty nice Sunday across Central Texas with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures into the 80s.

We will still hold onto some slight chances of rain this afternoon and evening.

Better storm chances shaping up to push through Memorial Day Monday. Not everyone will see rain but the possibility is there. So, if you have outdoor plans tomorrow just be a bit cautious. Make sure to have a contingency plan just in case if storms develop and move through your area. We will continue to track this system and bring you the latest.

Some rain may linger on into Tuesday but the weather pattern will start to calm down through the middle part of the week. Expect some more sunshine and mainly dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm chances increase again by Friday and into the weekend. That is still a few days away so things may change.

Temperatures this week will be in the 80s but we could flirt with some low 90s a few days as well.

Enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather