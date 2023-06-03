Storm chances continue Sunday for Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It has been another warm day across Central Texas with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

We will still hold onto chances of some storms through the evening hours. We aren't expecting severe weather but could see a few strong storms develop. Small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain possible if these storms do develop.

Storm chances continue tomorrow across the area so we will track them and bring you the latest if they do pop up. Just make sure to have a way to receive any alerts.

Rain chances will also continue through next week but we should see the weather pattern calm down a bit by the middle to end of next week with warm and dry conditions.

Temperatures over the course of the next 7 to 10 days will be in the 80s, potentially some low 90s out there as well.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather