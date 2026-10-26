Still warm, but changes coming late this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — Last week brought above normal temperatures, and the same can be said this week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds and a chance for a couple of isolated storms each afternoon. Thursday, clouds will increase even more with highs around 80°. Rain chances will mainly be west of the area Thursday, but that will change Friday.

Our next storm system will move over Texas Friday. This should increase rain chances across the area late Thursday night through the day Friday. With the clouds and rain chances, temperatures are expected to come down into the low 70s.

Showers should start to taper off Friday night into Saturday, but a few showers are still possible on Halloween. We are looking at nice temperatures with highs in the upper 70s. We should be falling through the 70s into the upper 60s for trick-or-treating, so that should feel nice when you are out and about. I can't rule out a few showers Saturday evening, but rain chances should be quite a bit lower than Friday the way it looks now. Of course, we will continue to track any changes to the pattern as we get closer to Halloween!

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