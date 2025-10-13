Still more of the same on the way

25 EVENING WEATHER — Well, it's Matt again, and I am here to tell you that we are still stuck in the same pattern...again. Highs will remain around 90° all week with lows in the 60s. There could be a few more clouds around Thursday and Friday, but no rain is expected as of right now.

This weekend, our upper high breaks down a bit. A storm system to the west will cross the plains, but right now it looks like the main dynamics will be north of our area. With that said, a couple of storms could be possible Saturday as a front moves through the region. Initially, west to northwest winds will only bring dry air into the area Saturday afternoon. This would actually cause temperatures to get hotter into the low to mid 90s. We may see the upper 80s Sunday as winds turn more out of the east and northeast.