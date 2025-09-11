Still mainly sunny for Thursday as temperatures warm slightly

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Quiet weather will last into the weekend with highs climbing into the mid 90s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Quiet weather continues.

Morning lows come back up into the low 70s.

Afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

Good morning! We're waking up to slightly warmer temperatures as morning lows are up into the low 70s. Humidity is increasing ever so slightly, which will combine with temperatures in the low to mid 90s this afternoon to push feel-like numbers into the mid to upper 90s. There may be a few more clouds east of I-35 today, but I still expect mainly sunny skies.

South winds will draw up humidity into the weekend pushing morning lows into the low 70s. As high pressure increases, we will see highs pushing the mid 90s, with feel like numbers in the upper 90s. While it won't be crazy hot, it will feel rather warm in the afternoons this weekend into next week.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern into next week keeping the warmer weather around.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather