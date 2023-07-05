Still in the 90s but not for long

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow could be the last we see of any kind of rain for a while. Like this afternoon, there will probably be a few showers and storms here and there, but only that. Chances could be slightly higher in the Brazos Valley. Anything that does develop should fade away after dark. After that, I don't have any opportunities for rain in the rest of my forecast. Things will slowly be getting hotter and sunnier.

What does that mean for our temperatures? Well, we'll have highs in the upper-90s for the next couple of days. Temperatures around 100° will be here for the weekend, and it looks like we'll be in the low-100s for all of next week. The National Weather Service has mentioned that we may see the return of Heat Advisories beginning on Sunday. It wouldn't surprise me, given the combination of heat and humidity. Take it easy next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather