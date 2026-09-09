Still hot with a few isolated storms

25 EVENING WEATHER — The heat...just...continues! Highs Thursday and Friday may come down a couple of degrees into the upper 90s, but it will still be plenty hot. There could be a few isolated storms around Thursday and especially Friday with a weak boundary in the area. I wouldn't count on much, but at least it's a little something.

The weekend, you guessed it, will be hot. Highs should be around 100° both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Next week, still hot! Highs will be in the 99-101° range for most of the week. A couple of models are trying to bring a cold front closer to the region late next week, but with the lack of consistency, I am keeping highs in the upper 90s for now. One day things will change, just not yet.

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