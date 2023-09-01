Still hot but no heat alerts across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Good morning and happy Friday!

It will still be another hot day across the area with temperatures in the upper 90s, pushing triple digits. That is still a bit above normal for this time of year. So, stay hydrated because the heat will be sticking around.

Main story right now continues to be fire danger. It remains elevated so try not to create any sparks as it is still very dry out there as well.

As we head into the holiday weekend, Saturday for most of us is shaping up to be dry. But we will see a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm across Central Texas on Sunday. We will continue to track this but hopefully we can get some more rain back into the area because we still need it.

Chances of rain in the forecast become pretty nonexistent Labor Day Monday and through the near future.

Stay cool and remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather