Still hot but no heat advisory. And...Hello Dolly!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Sound the trumpets.. there's no heat advisory for Central Texas or the Brazos Valley Friday and very unlikely for the weekend. However, it will still feel hot as we continue our stretch of triple digit temperatures. We are at 25 consecutive days of high temperatures reaching at least 100 degrees. The record is 44 days. Our average temperature for this time of year is 95 degrees. I expect us to stay several degrees above that as we finish out August.

The good news, is we are a little less hot heading into the weekend, simply due to the drop in moisture and air temperature. Expect the feels-like temps to be be near the air temperature on Saturday, as drier air moves in. For the next ten days the high temperatures will remain near or a little above 100 degrees. Heat indices will be a few degrees above that and climb as we move into next week. Aside from a small opportunity for an isolated shower Friday, rain escapes the forecast.

Tropical Storm Dolly has developed in the Atlantic Ocean. Surprisingly, just a couple days after the passing of the most famous Dolly, Dolly Parton. This is a coincidence as the storms are named well in advance. However, what is interesting, is Tropical Storm Dolly, like the famous musician and philanthropist, may be spread some good will. Typically one would not encourage a tropical storm to develop or move across a populated area. However, Dolly is a very weak storm and will weaken as she moves west. Dolly will run into drier, dusty air then hit shear and more dry air. These conditions would weaken the storm and allow her to bring significant rain to the lesser Antilles, which is very dry. There is the possibility the storm could reorganize and we certainly would not want that to happen. But it would be plausible that Dolly brings some much needed rain to the Caribbean.

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