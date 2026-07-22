Still hot, but less hot for the rest of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — The heat was on full blast Wednesday! It will be a little less hot over the next few days. Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with isolated storms this evening in the Brazos Valley. Thursday and Friday, Tropical Storm Bertha will remain south of our area. We may see a couple of isolated storms across the southern half of the area, but no major impacts are expected. Thursday will be breezy with northeast winds at 15-25mph as Berth nears Texas. Highs will be around 100°. We should be in the upper 90s Friday with breezy south winds.

This weekend, it's back to plain 'ol hot. Highs will be around 100° Saturday and Sunday with lighter south winds at 5-15mph. Oh yeah, it will be hot next week as well! Highs look to be just over 100° each afternoon. We are in full summertime now!

Stay cool and hydrated!

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