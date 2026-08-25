Still hot...but a couple of showers possible

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weather is looking hot, but there are some changes coming over the next 48 hours. A couple of disturbances are expected to roll out of the Panhandle into our area. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible by morning across the northern half of Central Texas. Lows will fall into the upper 70s to near 80°. Spotty showers and an isolated storm are possible through the day Wednesday. It will still be hot though with highs around 102°.

A weak front is expected to make its way into Central Texas Thursday morning. This could bring a few widely scattered showers and storms Thursday morning as it pushes south through the area. Behind the front, we will have north winds and slightly drier air. The big question is how hot we will get? Right now, I am keeping 100° for a high, but a 99° temperature will be possible.

Friday into the weekend will be hot and dry. Highs will be in the 100-102° range.

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