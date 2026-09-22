Still hot as we head deeper into Fall

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's fall this evening, but it is in name only. Temperatures are going full on summer for us, likely into next week. Tonight, a couple of isolated storms are possible this evening, but most of us will be dry. Lows will fall into the low to mid 70s. Wednesday through Saturday look hot, with highs between 98 and 100° each day. No PSL or sweater weather for us just yet!

Next week, we should see temperatures come down a few degrees, but it will still be well above normal with highs in the mid to upper 90s each day. There will be a chance for a few storms in the area Sunday and again late next week. Right now rain chances are only 20-30%, so no widespread heavy rains are expected. That means the drought and fire conditions will continue for the foreseeable future. Fall will get here one day...

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