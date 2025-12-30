Still chilly Tuesday, but the sun returns

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 50s this afternoon as the sun returns across Central Texas. A light freeze will still be in place tonight. Expect warmer weather to start the new year!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunshine returns today but still chilly.

Warming up to start the new year.

80s possible to end the week before another cold front.

Good morning! It is quite a cold start this morning as lows are bottoming out in the 30s again with a widespread freeze! We'll still be chilly through the day today, but the sun will return making things nicer in the afternoon. You;ll want to dress in layers, but sweater weather will remain in the afternoon as we climb into the mid 50s. Another light freeze will be possible overnight, with colder numbers possible east of I-35.

Southwest winds return tomorrow pushing highs back into the upper 60s. We'll see mid 70s for New Year's Day, and could see 80s by Friday! Another cold front arrives Saturday, but won't be a strong one. It will knock us back into the upper 60s. We'll warm up again before another cold front early next week, but that one also doesn't look strong. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

