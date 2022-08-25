Steamy Conditions Continue

25 WEATHER — It will remain partly cloudy, hot, and humid over the next several days. A couple of isolated storms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoons, but rain chances are only running at 20%. Other than that, it will be pretty typical for this time of year with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Next week will start off on the drier side with highs in the mid 90s Monday. Scattered showers and storms work back into the forecast Tuesday through Thursday with highs coming down a touch in the low 90s. We should see rain chances taper off, the way it looks right now, for Labor Day Weekend.