Staying warm Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Some cooler air will be around in the mornings to end the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon.

Drier air makes it more pleasant.

Morning lows dip into the 50s and 60s for the weekend.

No rain chances in sight.

Good morning! We saw a cold front swing through yesterday, though it didn't cool us off much. Temperatures actually climbed into the upper 90s yesterday afternoon, getting close to record levels. It will still be warm, but with the front having pushed through, we will only make it into the low 90s this afternoon with high clouds moving over. The real benefit will be the dry air that worked in. That will allow for mornings to dip into the 50s and 60s to get into the weekend. That stretch of nice mornings will be short as humidity increases again next week, bringing morning lows back up into the upper 60s.

We continue to search for our first strong cold front, but it looks like as of right now we will stay dry over the next 10 days.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

