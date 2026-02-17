Staying warm this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is on the way over the next couple of days! Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 60s both Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front should start to work into the region Friday into the weekend. Highs will be near 70° north to the upper 70s south Friday afternoon. There could be a few showers or sprinkles, but right now the chance of measurable rain is 20%. Mostly sunny skies are back this weekend with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest Saturday at 15-25mph. We will be back in the 5-15mph range Sunday.

It will start off cool next week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s Monday. After that, it's back to the mid to upper 70s with breezy south winds.

