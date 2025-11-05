Staying warm for Wednesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s later on this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Expect a warm-up to continue through the work week before a strong cold front.

THE BREAKDOWN:

More sunshine hangs around with highs in the 80s.

Warm-up continues through the work week.

Strong cold front arrives Sunday!

Good morning! We're waking up to another cool start with numbers in the 50s and quiet conditions. Sunshine will continue to push our numbers into the 80s this afternoon with south winds around 10-20mph. Expect that to lead to a morning that won't be as cool to start off Thursday! We'll see lows in the 60s. Friday looks to be the warmest day as a weak cold front nears us, that will squeeze the atmosphere and push our highs closer to 90 in some spots. It will be cooler behind that initial front Saturday in the low 80s before a stronger front comes in Sunday. That stronger front will bring highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 30s! We'll warm up again heading through the second half of next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather