Staying warm for the weekend, changes to arrive next week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s Sunday with the potential for an isolated afternoon storm. The best chances will be north of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Warm weather continues this weekend.

Pattern change by mid-week brings rain chances.

Slightly cooler to end next week, but still not "feeling" like fall.

Good Saturday afternoon! We're smack-dab in the middle of another warm weekend as highs reached the mid 90s this afternoon. Lows overnight will fall into the low 70s with south winds keeping warmer air around. Expect a similar day Sunday, though we will have to monitor to the north over North Texas where storms could break out. If some are able to build, it's possible we could see a few meander into our northern counties. Most areas will stay dry tomorrow though as highs climb into the mid 90s.

We'll keep the potential for an isolated storm around Monday, though many miss out and highs climb into the mid 90s again. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day in advance of our next storm system. I expect highs to climb into the mid to upper 90s with the potential for some pop up storms in the afternoon. If storms can get going Tuesday afternoon, some could be strong with winds the main threat. This is in advance of a cold front that will be working in from the north. Models have come into better agreement on the timing of the front, but there's still some that want to bring it in faster, which would up the storm threat Tuesday afternoon and evening. Right now, I think our best chance of storms will come in the vicinity of the front overnight into Wednesday morning. Either way, the best chances and the lions' share of activity will be to our northeast where the core of the system will be.

With the core of the system passing by to our northeast, don't expect a huge cool-down. I have morning lows dipping into the mid 60s and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s heading into the second half of next week. Of course, any change in the track of our system will impact this: a more southerly track means better rain chances and cooler air, holding it to the north keeps cooler air up there. More rain chances may arrive towards the end of next weekend. Stay tuned!

