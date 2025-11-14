Staying warm for the weekend!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with south breezes. Expect near-record heat through the weekend with rain chances staying away until next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm conditions continue into the weekend.

Mid 80s possible.

Storm chances pick up next week.

Multi-inch rainfall a possibility.

Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet morning across Central Texas! Winds and clouds are saving us from seeing the same fog we saw yesterday morning. Clouds will eventually clear by afternoon allowing for full sunshine. Highs should be able to climb into the low to mid 80s with south breezes hanging on.

Expect more of the same through the weekend, with near-record highs in the mid 80s. We won't get any changes until a storm system comes in from the west. It looks like that may happen towards the middle of next week. Models have really honed into this and are showing the potential for multi-inch rainfall, with the best chances Wednesday and Thursday. Of course, we could see changes, but the signal right now looks very promising. We will keep you posted!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather