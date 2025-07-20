Staying warm and muggy overnight and looking hot this week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Lows overnight will fall into the upper 70s with mid 90s looking likely on Sunday. The week ahead looks toasty with typical late July heat!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Staying warm and muggy.

Looks hotter next week.

Keeping an eye on tropical moisture that could bring small rain chances next weekend.

After some showers that have been around this weekend, we'll get typical July weather back on the schedule as high pressure builds. Expect highs this week to get into the upper 90s with humidity making it feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s with humidity hanging around.

We are keeping an eye on the potential for a tropical wave to work into the Lone Star State next weekend. Depending on how high our strong is, this could bring some rain chances in our way next weekend. Models are in disagreement, and we will likely see fluctations with this forecast. If the high stays strong, showers and storms will stay away from us. Stay tuned!

