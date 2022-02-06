Staying Sunny and Dry

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! While temperatures fell below freezing last night, the roads shouldn't be too bad as most of the remaining ice is left in shady spots. But, still be careful heading out onto the sidewalks and parking lots. More sun is on the way this afternoon with temperatures climbing to the upper 40s and low 50s today.

We will continue to warm up heading into the work week with temperatures hanging around the 60s for the majority of the week. By the weekend, heading into the mid to upper 60s, so warmer weather is on the way!

The 10-day forecast keeps us quite dry. The Brazos Valley has a 20% chance of rain next Saturday but that's it. We'll be back to some cooler weather when Valentine's Day rolls around.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather