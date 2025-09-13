Staying hot this weekend in Central Texas!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this weekend with partly cloudy skies. Expect feel-like numbers in the mid to upper 90s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm temperatures stay in place with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Staying hot for the work week.

Possible pattern change by next weekend.

Happy Saturday! We're seeing the quiet and hot stretch continue this weekend as highs climb into the mid 90s. With humidity, it will feel closer to the upper 90s.

The same pattern will be in place this work week with highs in the mid 90s. By next weekend, we may see a pattern shift take over that could allow for a cold front to come in bringing a small chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures. There's a lot of disagreement with the models, so for now I have gone with a later arrival towards the end of next weekend. There's a lot to work out in the forecast, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather