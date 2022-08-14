Staying hot, but rain is on the way

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!

Back in the triple digits today with highs nearing 101. Most areas will stay completely dry this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, but the Brazos Valley could see some isolated showers and storms in the early to late afternoon hours.

Highs will stay in the 100s through Wednesday but storm chances roll in Thursday and possibly into the weekend. Highs should be in the mid to upper-90s to close out the week ahead. We'll be around 100° for next weekend but there are some hints that the week after that could be a bit wet as well.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

