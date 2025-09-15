Staying hot again this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are looking at hot weather, for September standards, all week long. Highs will make it into the low to mid 90s with lows around 70° Tuesday through Friday. Skies should be clear at night and partly cloudy each afternoon.

This weekend, the heat looks to continue. Highs Saturday should make it into the mid 90s, but we may hold in the low 90s Sunday. A weak front will get close to the region for the latter part of the weekend into early next week. This may set the stage for a few isolated storms and slightly cooler highs. As far as a big change, I don't see that as of now, but we will keep searching!