Staying hot

ENTER DATELINE — Not much will change this week as the dog days of summer continue. Highs will be around 100° with lows in the mid to upper 70s. We may see a few more clouds by the end of the week, but that is about the only change we will have here.

This weekend, a weak front may slide into the region. This could bring a slight chance of storms and drier air into the area Saturday evening into Sunday. Highs ahead of the front may soar into the 101-105° range Saturday afternoon. We should be back in the upper 90s to near 100° Sunday. There will not be a big cool down early next week, but with drier air Sunday into Monday, it will feel better outside. In fact, we could see lows dip into the low to mid 70s. It's not much, but we will take what we can get at this point.

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