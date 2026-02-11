Staying dry through Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The next couple of days should be pretty nice here in Central Texas. It should be cool tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday is expected to be beautiful! Highs will make it into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will move in Thursday night into Friday, but we should remain dry. Highs Friday afternoon should still be very nice in the upper 70s.

Our next storm system will move across Texas on Valentine's Day Saturday. This will bring a chance of showers and storms that will start in the west Saturday morning and end in the east Saturday afternoon and evening. Areas west of I-35 will likely see the least amount of rain (less than half an inch). Areas east of I-35 will likely see higher amounts (half an inch up to an inch). Details will still be fine tuned over the next couple of days, but the threat of severe weather looks low at this time. We will clear out Sunday morning, so we are expected a nice day for the back half of the weekend with highs in the low 70s.

Next week looks nice with above normal temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

