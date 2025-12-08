Staying chilly Monday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 50s this afternoon despite plenty of sunshine. Watch for a light freeze in spots overnight.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Morning starts off near freezing.

Despite sunshine, things stay chilly today.

Another light freeze possible overnight.

Warmer air for the middle of the week before another cool-down this weekend.

Rain prospects remain slim.

Good morning! It's a chilly start to the day with many of us dropping close to freezing. We'll have plenty of sunshine today, but temperatures will still remain chilly as we climb into the low 50s. As winds relax again overnight, we will see the potential for another light freeze across the area. This won't be a pipe-busting freeze, but bring in the plants and pets again.

South winds will return Tuesday firing up a warm up. We'll see highs in the mid 60s. A weak cold front arrives Wednesday, but won't bring much of a cool-down as temperatures stay in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. We'll remain the upper 60s and close to 70 through the end of the week before another cold front arrives late Friday. That cold front could bring highs into the 50s Saturday, but more clouds should save us from a freeze.

Our next best chance of rain will actually arrive Monday and Tuesday of next week, but even those prospects remain slim.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

