Staying abnormally warm to start the work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. We're monitoring for a small rain chance this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm conditions continue to start the work week.

Highs in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Small rain chances arrive this weekend with a weak cold front.

Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet morning here across Central Texas with temperatures hanging around in the 60s this morning. Some clouds are attempting to work in from the west, but should only impact our western counties. If anything, all they'll do is drop afternoon temperatures a hair into the upper 80s. The rest of us should stay in the low 90s with southeast winds close to 10mph.

Some light easterly winds will build tomorrow bringing morning lows down into the upper 50s and lower 60s for the middle of the week. Then south winds will drive our morning lows back into the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will still stay closer to 90.

By the weekend, we'll be tracking a weak cold front Saturday that could bring a few showers and storms. The best chances will be east and southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen and activity at this time looks rather isolated. Still it's our best rain chances in a while! Don't expect a huge cool-down from this front either with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs close to 90. I don't see any signs of a big strong cold front just yet. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather