Spring-like weather into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Get ready for some nice weather Friday into the weekend! Tonight will be cool with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday looks absolutely gorgeous! It will be sunny with highs around 80°. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15mph. A very weak cold front will come through Friday night, so highs will be a little cooler Saturday and Sunday in the mid 70s. That's still really nice for this time of year.

Clouds will increase Sunday into Monday with mostly cloudy skies likely Monday afternoon. It should stay dry Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday is looking a bit better for some scattered showers and storms around here. We need the rain, so this would be a good thing. It should be slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s Tuesday with the clouds and rain chances.

We will clear out Wednesday with nice highs still above normal in the low 70s. Our next chance for a few showers and storms may approach the region by the end of next week, but right now chances we be low at 20-30%.

