Spring in fall continues into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — It feels nice outside, but it feels more like spring than fall. The same weather, highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s, will continue though the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, they are a go!

Next week, we may bring high temperatures down a bit into the upper 70s and low 80s Monday through Thursday. A weak frontal boundary may bring a slight chance of showers Tuesday, but most of us will likely stay dry the way it looks right now.

The biggest thing we are tracking is the potential for a decent storm system to move in around Halloween. Now, this is still nine days out, but several models are starting to key in on this time-frame. If this does occur, there could be wet weather around during or around Halloween. Temperatures would likely come down into the 70s as well. I know a lot of people likely have plans, so we will continue to fine tune this part of the forecast as we head into next week!

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.