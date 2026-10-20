Spring highs continue in fall

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like spring highs and fall lows, you are in the sweet spot this week. Highs will remain in the 80s with lows in the 50s for the rest of the week on into the weekend. Outdoor plans are a go!

We aren't expecting any changes until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. This is when a cold front should enter Central Texas. The models are still trying to battle out how far south the front gets, so there is a pretty wide range of temperatures. Right now, we are going 70s for highs and 50s for lows Tuesday through the end of next week. We will tweak these numbers as more data becomes available as we get closer to next week. Rain chances look rather low, but a few scattered showers and storms may move in with the front on Tuesday. Stay tuned!

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