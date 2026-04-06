Spring has sprung again as temperatures return to the 70s

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are waking up to a chilly start to the work week. Temperatures sank to the 40s overnight as remnant conditions of Saturday's cold front linger.

After a wet and gloomy Easter weekend, there is good news ahead. Spring is back on tap as seasonal temperatures return with highs in the 70s for the next few days. Winds will come from the northeast today. A clockwise rotation continues and by Wednesday a southerly flow will be in place. That will push temperatures into the low 80s later in the week.

Our typical high this time of year is 75 degrees. Today we will experience significantly more sunshine which is a welcome improvement from the rainy Easter weekend. Clouds will move in Tuesday. Once again we will wake up in the 40s and rise to the 70s. It will be relatively quiet and dry the first of the week. Rain chances will return as we move closer to the weekend, likely beginning on Friday for most of Central Texas. The Brazos Valley could see rain on Thursday. Overall we have a spring filled week ahead.

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