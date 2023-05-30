Spotty Storm Chances Today, Drier to End the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought a few showers and storms to parts of Central Texas, and today will be similar, although lower coverage is expected. Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with the potential for a few showers to fire from about lunchtime on. Any showers or storms that do develop could produce some brief heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms will fall apart as the sun goes down.

Tomorrow will still have the potential to squeeze out a stray shower east of Highway 6. The rest of us should stay dry. Highs will continue to climb into the upper 80s. The weekend will end on a dry not as highs approach 90 on Friday.

The jet stream looks to break down this weekend allowing for a weak disturbance which will bring rain chances back into the forecast. Highs could dip into the mid 80s with more unsettled weather heading into next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

