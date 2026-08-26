Spotty showers return to the forecast

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans could get a little relief from the heat this afternoon. A weak line should enter the areas after lunchtime and dissipate as it moves toward the Brazos Valley. 20% of the area could be the beneficiary of this rain. Thursday morning another round of showers should provide a little more coverage. I have foretasted rain chances ta 30% for Thursday. Our high resolution models are bringing the timing of these showers between 3 a.m and 8 a.m. At this point the best areas for these showers will be the eastern counties of I-35. There is another possibility for some evening rain along the western and southern counties Thursday evening. Not everyone will get rain, but feel lucky if you do because we remain under a heat advisory.

High temperatures in Waco, Killeen and Temple should rise to about 102 degrees Wednesday. All counties in Central Texas except San Saba are under a heat advisory. Feels like temperatures will run between 102 and 107 degrees around the area. The Brazos Valley is also under a Heat Advisory with temperatures around 100 with a heat index pushing that up a few degrees.

Temperatures have receded a bit with the addition of cloud coverage and the front making its way to Central Texas. We should stay around the triple digit mark the next ten days but we won't likely see Extreme Heat. The fire danger threat has been downgraded to moderate for most of the area and high for northern counties. A burn ban remains in effect for all of Central Texas. It remains very dry and residents should be vigilant about fires safety.

One disturbance off the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next two days. If it becomes a named storm, it would be called Dolly. This is a coincidence and no relation to the recent passing of beloved country music super star Dolly Parton.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.