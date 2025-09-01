Some showers and storms possible for Labor Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with the potential for a few showers and storms in spots. Activity should fade this evening.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Isolated to scattered showers and storms still possible today.

Severe weather not expected, but locally heavy downpours possible.

Still decent windows for activities.

Turning hotter this week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a muggy start with lows in the mid 70s. A few downpours are around, but nothing widespread. Some downpours will still be possible this morning, but should be relatively isolated to scattered. I do expect a ramp up in activity towards the middle of the day, but showers and storms should fall apart rather quickly this evening. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible Tuesday as well, but activity should be few and far between. Highs will reach the low 90s. Temperatures will climb for the middle of the week, with upper 90s possible Thursday and Friday. A disturbance looks to move across this weekend bringing better storm chances. Right now, Sunday looks to bring the best chance. Highs will dip into the 80s.

Have a great Labor Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather