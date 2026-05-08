Some rain possible but mostly dry and humid heading into the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are waking up to cool and cloudy conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s. Some isolated showers are passing through Central Texas this morning but the good news is they are not very strong and will not last very long as they continue on a west to east trajectory.

We will see decreasing clouds and some clearing this afternoon, especially on the western side of I-35. Isolated storms will continue to grace some areas in the morning and again in the afternoon, more likely to our southern and eastern counties. These will be here and on and off, with most of our area staying dry.

Humidity is on the rise. Dew points will move from the 50s this morning into the upper 60s this afternoon. If will feel slightly more humid than yesterday. The cloudy morning will become clearer as we move through the day.

A few isolated storms may pass through Saturday, more likely in the a.m. Highs will hit the 80s and humidity increases slightly.

A cold front makes its way through on Mother's Day. At this point the models are trending for a late afternoon to early evening arrival. The later the front arrives, the less opportunity for severe weather do to cooler temperatures, so lets hope this stays on an evening track. Highs will reach the upper 80s Sunday then we dip to the 70s on Monday behind the front. Next week we dry out with temps in the 80s.

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