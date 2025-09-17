Small storm chances Wednesday afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for some isolated showers and storms.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another warm day with highs in the low to mid 90s.

A few showers and storms possible this afternoon.

Pattern change early next week brings rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Good morning! We're waking up to another muggy start with lows in the low 70s. By afternoon, some of that moisture will turn into some isolated to scattered showers and storms. While not everyone sees them, if you get under one you will see some brief heavy rainfall and maybe some gusty winds. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s.

The rest of the work week will look very similar to today with highs in the 90s and some isolated showers in the afternoon. The weekend also looks warm with highs in the 90s.

Next week is when changes start to roll in. We've been monitoring the potential for a cold front early next week with some rain chances and overnight trends in the models have suggested we could see a deeper system which would bring cooler air and even higher rain chances. We aren't completely biting into it just yet, but if trends continue, we could drop highs and raise rain chances for early next week. Right now, I think we will see a brief excursion into the 80s for highs to start the first week of fall. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather