CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Thursday!

Today and Friday will bring a few more spotty storms with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A couple of storms are possible into the weekend, but rain chances should only be 20%. Saturday and Sunday highs will be around 100°.

Next week will start off hot with highs in the 100-103° range through Thursday. Storm chances come back at the end of the week!

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather