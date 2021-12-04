Watch
Small Rain Chances Continue

Posted at 7:16 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 08:16:46-05

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! We saw a bit of fog as we woke up this morning, but as that clears, we will see a bit of sunshine with partly cloudy skies. Our afternoon highs will be a bit above average in the 70s with some rain chances in place this evening.

Sunday will be similar, temps in the 70s and a few more rain chances in place as well. We are expecting a cold front in the evening, which means we could see some more rain and storms for our Monday morning.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney
First Alert 25 Weather

