Small rain chance Wednesday, but better chances this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for isolated showers and storms. Rain chances will increase this weekend as a cold front nears us.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs get into the mid 90s this afternoon.

A stationary front brings small rain chances today.

Cold front this weekend brings more widespread rain chances.

Cooler than normal for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

Good morning! We're waking up to a bit more of a crisp feel behind a stationary front. North winds are bringing in slightly drier air making it feel more pleasant. That front is also providing enough lift for isolated showers this morning, which will still be a possibility this afternoon. Any activity will be very isolated as highs climb in the mid 90s and feel like the triple digits.

Heading into the weekend, a cold front is on the way, which will likely arrive late Friday. Ahead of it we will see highs in the mid 90s with a few storms possible Friday. I expect the best chances of rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Some showers and storms will remain possible Saturday and Sunday but it won't be a complete washout. With the activity around, expect highs to only reach the upper 80s. Rain chances should lessen into early next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather