Small chance of rain Tuesday with cool and cloudy conditions

CENTRAL TEXAS — A pesky upper-level low will work in from West Texas keeping clouds around along with some light rain showers. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Small rain chance today, but activity will be very light.

Cloudy and cool conditions hang around with 50s and 60s for highs.

Cold front arrives tomorrow.

Only a brief cool-down.

Good morning! We're waking up to cloudier conditions across Central Texas thanks to an upper-level low that has built over West Texas. As that moves towards us, some light rain showers will be possible. They won't be heavy, as dry air will eat at most of the moisture, but we'll still see the potential for them through the day. Any totals will be light. The other side of the coin is that as this rain evaporates, we see cooling in the atmosphere. Because of that, I don't expect temperatures to climb much higher than the upper 50s. This low will move away from us later tonight leading to clearing skies.

Another cold front is set to arrive tomorrow bringing gusty winds with sustained winds around 20-25mph and gusts that could reach 30-35mph. That will also blow around the Cedar pollen, so keep that in mind. As cooler air works in, we'll see the potential for a light freeze Thursday morning. A brief warm-up will take us into the mid 60s Friday before another cold front brings a cool-down for the weekend! That front looks to be on the dry side.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

