Slow Warm Up This Weekend

25 WEATHER — Areas of drizzle and a few light showers will continue tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures will hold pretty steady or slow fall into the mid to upper 40s. It will be warmer to the southeast where the front as held up. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a few more light showers possible. The clouds will keep most of us on the cooler side in the 50s. There will be some 60s to near 70° readings down in the Brazos Valley as the front begins to washout. Sunday looks much warmer areawide as southerly winds take over with highs in the 70s.

We may begin the new workweek with a few showers and storms early Monday morning. Right now it appears the most significant activity will be north of Central Texas. This should clear the area during the morning hours Monday, so most of the day will be dry with a breezy northwest wind. Highs will be warm in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Tuesday and most of Wednesday look nice and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our next shot at some rain will be Thursday into Friday morning. There area still some details to iron out here, but hopefully we can get a little more rain in here!

Have a great weekend!