"Slightly" cooler Wednesday and chance for isolated showers late

CENTRAL TEXAS — A little relief from the oppressive feels-like temperatures is on the weather ticket today. But a little can go a long way when it comes to the heat index. Wednesday will shape up to feel slightly cooler thanks to a weak cold front that will drop high temperatures into the upper 80s. With dew points remaining in the low 70s, even a small dip can make a dent in the heat index. It will feel more like the mid 90s today, versus closer to 100 degrees.

Tuesday's front landed the most rain in the Brazos Valley area with some areas receiving about an inch.

After a little fog moves out of our northeastern and central counties, we will have partly cloudy skies today. The opportunity for a few isolated storms passing through in the early evening is possible. Most of central Texas will remain dry and humid, but if you are lucky enough to receive a quick shower, be thankful for the relief, it will not last long.

The rain pattern for Thursday through the weekend will change to a more scattered opportunity for rain. Rain chances stay around 30% and increase a bit on Saturday to 40%. Then high pressure returns as we move into next week and temperatures rise with rain chances getting even smaller.

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