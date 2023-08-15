Slightly cooler through Wednesday

25 WEATHER — The heat is still around, but it's a little less hot across the area behind a weak summer cold front. We should see pleasant conditions tonight with lows in the 60s to low 70s across the area. Wednesday will be seasonably hot with highs close to 100°.

The furnace cranks up Thursday into the weekend as the heat dome establishes itself again over Central Texas. Highs will be in the 104-107° range.

Next week could remain hot as well. Some tropical moisture may move into Texas, but the models are having a hard time with exact placement this far out. For now we will keep it dry with highs over the century mark each day.