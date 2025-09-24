Slightly cooler temperatures through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — A cold front made its way through the area with cooler temperatures and some rain. That is moving south now, so we should only see spotty shower activity into the evening hours. Skies will clear tonight as another front rolls into the region. Lows in the morning should fall into the mid 60s behind the front. Thursday and Friday both look decent with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s each day.

We will likely be close to 90° Saturday and Sunday, so it won't feel much like fall. At least the lows will still fall into the low to mid 60s each morning.

Next week may bring a few more clouds into the area, especially Monday and Tuesday. Right now we will keep things dry, but temperatures may come back down into the 80s for highs. If you are looking for our first big blast of fall air, well, we will have to keep on looking a bit longer.