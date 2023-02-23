Slightly above normal temperatures today

25 WEATHER — As you head out the door this morning expect some foggy conditions especially along and east of I-35. The fog will move out later this morning and we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 60s and 70s across Central Texas. We will be staying dry today across Central Texas.

A cooler Friday is in store with temperatures ranging in the 50s to 60s for most. The warmer temperatures will be the further south. This cooler air won't last long as we will see temperatures rebound back into the upper 60s and 70s through the weekend.

As far as rain chances go, we will see small chances of showers Friday and Saturday but they are looking to be fairly light. Models are pushing in chances of rain Sunday into Monday. As of now, showers but we can't rule out some storms developing. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

Overall, with the exception of Friday, temperatures will continue to be warm through the weekend and most of next week.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather