25 EVENING WEATHER — We are stuck in a pattern that will pretty much bring the same weather over the next seven to ten days. Highs will make it into the mid 90s each afternoon, with lows starting off in the low 70s. We may see a few more clouds Friday into the weekend, but no rain is expected. We'll let you know when anything changes!
Slightly above normal temperatures continue
Dry weather through the weekend
