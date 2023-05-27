Slight storm chances Sunday

25 WEATHER — It has been a fairly calm day for most across Central Texas. A cluster of storms made there way through some of our western counties but we aren't expecting any severe weather, just some more much needed rain for some areas.

Tomorrow, we will hold onto more slight chances of storms across the area but not everyone will see rain. Better storm chances are shaping up to push through Memorial Day. That system is still a day or so out so we will continue to track it for you here as things may change.

The weather pattern will start to quiet down by the middle to end of next week but we will still see slight chances of storms as well.

Temperatures over the next 10 days will be in the 80s but we could see a few days into the 90s.

Overall, we aren't expecting severe weather at this time for Memorial Day but we will keep an eye on it. Make sure to stay up to date with the weather forecasts and stay weather ready.

Enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather