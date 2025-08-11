Slight change over the next couple of days

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be hot and humid this week, but there could be a chance for a couple of showers and storms over the next couple of days. A complex of storms will move across northwest Texas tonight and early Tuesday morning. Right now, it appears most of the activity will stay northwest of Central Texas. However, an outflow boundary may get pushed out from these storms and settle close to our area. If this occurs, we could see a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms Tuesday evening. This process may repeat itself Wednesday. Other than that, it will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

The rest of the week looks hot with highs back in the upper 90s Thursday and Friday. We may see another isolated storm threat over the weekend, but right now any chances are 20% or less. Highs will stay in the upper 90s this weekend.